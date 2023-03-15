CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $303,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

