Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.