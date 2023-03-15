Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,938 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $36,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 27.0 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.25. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

