D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of XME stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.