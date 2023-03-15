D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Funko by 457.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 114,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,567 shares of company stock valued at $336,960 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $376.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

