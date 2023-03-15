D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

