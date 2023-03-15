221,778 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 221,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock worth $11,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $878.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. Research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

