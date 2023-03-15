D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 328 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.