D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,668 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $170.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

