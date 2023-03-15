D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RSP opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.