D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of LYV opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

