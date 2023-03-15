D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,683 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.