D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,683 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $130,000.
Wingstop Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop
In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
