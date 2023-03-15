D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 589 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.