NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. National Pension Service grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,894,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $180,634,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 553,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,033,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.
NIKE Price Performance
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
