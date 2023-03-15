D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,021 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EQT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 344,025 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

