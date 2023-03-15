D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.