D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

