D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $306,666,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

RGEN stock opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.23.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

