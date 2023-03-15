D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FNF opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

