D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 6,823 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

