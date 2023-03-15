iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is TPB Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

TIP stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

