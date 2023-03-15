Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

SCHB opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

