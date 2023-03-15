TPB Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TPB Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWR opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

