TPB Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

TPB Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,634 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

