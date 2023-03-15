Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 0.7% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

