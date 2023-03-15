TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 828 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

