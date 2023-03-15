TPB Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,418 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TPB Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.