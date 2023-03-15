Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Boosted by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,308,000 after acquiring an additional 247,587 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

RPV stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

