TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 45,357 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TPB Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 28,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

