TPB Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,799 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

TPB Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF makes up 1.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

