iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by TPB Wealth Advisors

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.