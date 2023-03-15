iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

