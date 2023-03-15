Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Holdings Lowered by TPB Wealth Advisors

TPB Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,766 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital makes up approximately 0.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 225,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 23.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.