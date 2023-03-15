Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,014,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 10,701,444 shares.The stock last traded at $49.10 and had previously closed at $58.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

