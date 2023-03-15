Federal Signal Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

