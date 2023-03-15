Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.