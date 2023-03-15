Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

