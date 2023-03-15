Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

