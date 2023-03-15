Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

