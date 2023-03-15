NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,560 shares of company stock valued at $51,648,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $240.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $594.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.14.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

