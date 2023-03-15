Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 158.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

