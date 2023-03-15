Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Stake Raised by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEP opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 0.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

