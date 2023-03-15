PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

