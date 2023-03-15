Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

