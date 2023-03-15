Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 128,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $227.98 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average is $262.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.