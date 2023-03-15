Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,851 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,148,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 38,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 85.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 13.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 708,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

