McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $227.98 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

