Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Position Lifted by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl comprises approximately 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

KD stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

