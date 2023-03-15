Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 83,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 5.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXDX stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,376 shares of company stock worth $136,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.