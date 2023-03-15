Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.61% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,376 shares of company stock valued at $136,140. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading

