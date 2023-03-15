Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 400 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

